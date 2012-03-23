Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2012 3:10:39 am
The rollback of the hike in fares had already been announced but that did not deter Trinamool MP Derek OBrien from lashing out at ousted Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi for proposing them.
Making his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha,OBrien,a confidant of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee,said the argument that additional safety measures could only be installed with funds from a fare hike was facetious,absurd and which borders on gimmickry. Rs 4,000 crore is what raising fares would bring. I think,we need to look elsewhere to raise these Rs 4,000 crore, he said.
