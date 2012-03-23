The rollback of the hike in fares had already been announced but that did not deter Trinamool MP Derek OBrien from lashing out at ousted Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi for proposing them.

Making his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha,OBrien,a confidant of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee,said the argument that additional safety measures could only be installed with funds from a fare hike was facetious,absurd and which borders on gimmickry. Rs 4,000 crore is what raising fares would bring. I think,we need to look elsewhere to raise these Rs 4,000 crore, he said.

