Thursday, June 14, 2018
Now,OBrien takes on Trivedi

The rollback of the hike in fares had already been announced but that did not deter Trinamool MP Derek OBrien from lashing out at ousted Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi for proposing them

Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2012 3:10:39 am
The rollback of the hike in fares had already been announced but that did not deter Trinamool MP Derek OBrien from lashing out at ousted Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi for proposing them.

Making his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha,OBrien,a confidant of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee,said the argument that additional safety measures could only be installed with funds from a fare hike was facetious,absurd and which borders on gimmickry. Rs 4,000 crore is what raising fares would bring. I think,we need to look elsewhere to raise these Rs 4,000 crore, he said.

