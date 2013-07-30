Nothing alarming about Chinese incursions: ITBP

Three months after the Depsang valley incident along the China border,the chief of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said there was nothing alarming about the situation at China border.

Ajay Chaddha,DG,Indo Tibetan Border Police,said every sector along the LAC was normal and there was nothing to worry about Chinese incursions.

To patrol the area better,the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will procure eight imported vehicles to be used by the ITBP jawans.

Presently the Indo Tibetan Border Police uses normal jeeps for patrolling,which often break down due to the terrain conditions at such high altitude.

A senior officer said there was a face-off between India and China last week in Chumar but that was also resolved.

There are a number of incursions reported in the Chumar sector including the incident on June 17 when the Chinese troops took away the surveillance cameras put up by the Army.

The cameras were returned after a flag meeting.

The situation is not at all alarming along the China border. On the contrary it is pretty normal, said Chaddha.

A senior Indo Tibetan Border Police officer said last year there were around 400 incursions by the Chinese and this year was no different.

Each and every incident is resolved and we try to sort out the issues with our counterparts,as it is in everybodys knowledge there is a difference in perception about the LAC. There were two face-offs between the two sides last week also. There are issues,which are resolved at the local level. There is no point stretching them, said a senior officer.

The officer said the border area along Arunachal Pradesh witnessed the lowest number of incursions and 90 per cent of it was reported in the Leh-Ladakh sector.

We are expected to get the vehicles by the end of the month and this will help us in maintaining better surveillance. the officer said.

The Chinese have the best of the vehicles with them and when it comes to road connectivity they are far-ahead than us. After the Depsang valley incident,the procurement of these sturdy vehicles was fast-tracked, he said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App