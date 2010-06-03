Nokia unveils 4 cheap phones,bicycle charger

Nokia Oyj unveiled on Thursday four new cheap phone models,and a first bicycle charger from the world’s top cellphone maker,aiming to protect its dominant market share on emerging markets.

Nokia controls more than 50 per cent of phone sales in India and Africa,and has a strong prosition on most other emerging markets.

Tens of millions of these products will be sold,but competition is intensifying as Chinese vendors aggressively target the ultra low cost segment,said Ben Wood,director of research at CCS Insight.

With all the focus on its smartphone woes it is easy to forget that Nokia is a power house in entry level products.

Nokia has struggled to keep up with rivals like Apple and RIM in the high-end of the market,and its ailing smartphone offering has hurt the stock price over the last few months.

The four new simple phone models sales prices,excluding possible operators subsidies and local taxes,range from 30 euros ($36.9) to 45 euros.

Two of the new phones,including the cheapest 30 euro model,will enable usage of two different SIM cards — helping sharing a phone between family members or friends.

Nokia introduced also its first bicycle charger,targeting especially consumers with limited access to electricity,and it will go on sale for roughly 15 euros price,depending on market,later this year,said a company spokesman.

