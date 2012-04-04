No proof against Digvijaya: Court

A Delhi court on Tuesday said theres no conclusive evidence yet to file an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly beating a man,who had purportedly tried to attack party spokesperson Janardhan Dwivedi with a shoe last June. The court however,gave the complainant,Sunil Kumar Sharma,more time and asked him to come back with more evidence on April 21.

Sharma had allegedly tried to attack Dwivedi on June 6 last year at the AICC headquarters. Posing as a journalist,he had removed his shoe and allegedly brandished it at Dwivedi. He was arrested by police under Section 107 (apprehension of breach of peace and tranquility) and Section 151 (disruption of public peace) of CrPC.

Sharma filed a complaint to lodge a criminal case against Singh accusing the Congress leader of beating him after the incident. His counsel told the court that his client hailed from Rajasthan and had come to meet Union minister and party affairs in-charge for Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik.

