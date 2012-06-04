No murder case is made against me,says Mani

Under attack for his speech about party-sponsored killings of political rivals in the past,senior CPM leader M Mani on Sunday said the murder case registered against him would be fought politically and legally.

After the meeting of the party Idukki district committee,Mani said the state committee would decide on whether he should continue as district secretary. If the politburo has said about any action against me,you ask them (central leadership) about it. What the PB did was to point out the mistake in my speech. The central leadership has not snubbed me as the district secretary, Mani told the media in Idukki.

The case was politically-motivated. How,the police can take a murder case against me based on a public address alone. Only after examining the legal side of the case,I would decide on appearing before the police, said Mani,who was asked to report before the police as part of the probe later this week.

Referring to Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modis criticism that the CPM leaders language read like that of Maoists and Naxalites inciting violence,Mani said Modis comment was similar to prostitute speaking on chastity.

Last week,the CPM politburo had disapproved the remarks of Mani,saying these remarks have nothing whatsoever to do with the partys approach and politics.

