No direct intervention in Lanka: Khurshid

Despite serious concerns raised by the upper house over the recent allegations of human rights violations against ethnic Tamils in Sri Lanka,External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid said India would not intervene directly in Sri Lankas sovereign affairs. The members demanded an independent credible probe into the killing of LTTE chief Prabhakarans 12-year-old son Balachandran,whose recent pictures were shown in media reports.

Khurshid said India cannot adjudicate about the truth behind the incident and apportion the responsibility on anybody for the very moving,very tragic,very sad incident. That is why we are engaging with Sri Lanka… Accountability should be there… Whether it should be imposed from outside or come from within… Honestly speaking,accountability is necessary,accountability is inevitable but it must come from within, he said.

Dissatisfied with Khurshids reply,DMK members,a key UPA constituent,said it has lost faith in the government. They walked out of the House along with the members of the AIADMK and the Left parties.

Khurshid said India is committed to the outcome that must ensure equality,dignity and justice for the Tamils of Sri Lanka. He said India cannot impose a timeline on Sri Lanka for accountability.

On demands to vote with the US resolution in the UN against Sri Lanka on the issue,he said,What point we make in the UN cant foreclose today. We will take position keeping this debate in mind. After taking a position we will disclose here… On governments position on the resolution,the minister said it depended upon the actions taken by Sri Lanka.

