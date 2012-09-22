No change in govt borrowing plan as of now: RBI

Reserve Bank deputy governor H R Khan today said there has not been any change in the government borrowing programme for this fiscal as of now.

“As of now,we are going as per the budgeted amount (of borrowing),” Khan told reporters on the sidelines of a conference here.

Earlier this week,Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said,”the central bank has no formal communication about enhanced borrowing so far,so there is no reason for us to change our baseline assumption.”

The government plans to borrow about Rs 5.69 lakh crore this fiscal out of which it had already borrowed around 65 per cent during the April-September period.

On FDI in multi-brand retail,Khan said the government’s decision is likely to improve the inflation situation on expected better supply,value chain management and use of best practices.

