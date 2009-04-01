Nitish-Sonia: George sees a dictator link

Senior Janata Dal (U) leader George Fernandes on Tuesday described Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a dictator,alleged a nexus between him and the Congress dictator (Sonia Gandhi) and vowed to fight the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat as a peoples candidate.

I will not keep quiet; I will definitely fight, Fernandes stated in the latest issue of his magazine,Pratipaksh. Recounting the deterioration of his relationship with Nitish,Fernandes said the Bihar CM has been ignoring party leaders and workers after the formation of his Government. Defectors,according to him,were given a share in the Government and dedicated leaders of the party were humiliated,he claimed.

A pack of conspirators,he alleged,removed him as the party chief and the Bihar Chief Minister became a tool in their hands. The Chief Minister repeatedly claimed that he was the guardian of the party,but the fact was that he avoided contact with him. He said the power hungry leaders of the JD(U) were exposed when he made the suggestion that Rajya Sabha members should also resign like members of the Lok Sabha on the Raj Thackeray issue. Fernandes recalled that the party president came to his house on March 9 and informed him that the party had no objection to his contesting from Muzaffarpur. Nitish also promised to be present while he filed his nomination papers.

But his was all nonsense, he said,adding that they were busy putting up a turncoat from Muzaffarpur. It was widely publicised that he was not well. Then members of his family were also roped in with a statement on his health. When I am physically present among people,what is the point in such hollow statements?, he asked.

People directed me to contest and fixed the date for my filing of nomination papers too, he said maintaining that peoples directive is supreme.

