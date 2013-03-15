Nimbuzz surpasses 150 million users

Instant messaging platform Nimbuzz today said that its global user count has crossed 150 million in 200 countries with Asia contributing to more than 60 per cent of the user base.

“The company now boasts more than 37 million users in the Middle East and over 41 million in Rest of Asia including India,” the company said in a release.

Founded in 2006,Nimbuzz reached 50 million users in August 2011 and 100 million in August 2012,it added.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App