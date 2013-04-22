NIIT Technologies gets Rs 185-cr contract from Andhra Pradesh govt

IT major NIIT Technologies today said it has inked a multi-year deal worth Rs 185 crore with Andhra Pradesh government for setting up a comprehensive financial management system (CFMS).

Under the CFMS project,the Andhra Pradesh government will undertake a series of service improvements across all the functions of public financial management to enhance the overall efficiency and end-user experience,NIIT said in a statement.

“By using CFMS,the current decentralised department will gradually move to a comprehensive and centralised integrated financial management system,” NIIT Technologies president (Asia Pacific) Arvind Mehrotra said.

As a part of the project,a SAP-based solution has been introduced to provide seamless interface and an efficient electronic information sharing mechanism.

This will enable all the internal departments to work cohesively with the Finance Department.

“We are very keen to modernise our current public finance systems and streamline the processes without compromising the user experience.

“With NIIT Technologies as our trusted partner I am confident that we will be able to achieve our goal and enhance our efficiency,” Andhra Pradesh Principal Finance Secretary (R & E) PV Ramesh said.

