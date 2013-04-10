Newswindow: Invoking Newtown dead,Obama presses gun legislation

Invoking Newtown dead,Obama presses gun legislation

HARTFORD: President Obama came here on Monday before a roaring crowd to remember the tragedy of 20 children and 6 educators slain at Sandy Hook Elementary School and put new pressure on a recalcitrant Congress to honour them with gun-control legislation. In an impassioned speech,Obama told an audience of 3,100 at the University of Hartford that he came to Connecticut to remind Americans how important their voice is as the gun debates unfold. If youre an American who wants to do something to prevent more families from knowing the immeasurable anguish that these families here have known,then we have to act, Obama said.

North Korea warns foreigners in South of nuclear war

SEOUL: North Korea on Tuesday warned foreigners in South Korea to look for shelter or consider evacuating as the Korean Peninsula was on the brink of nuclear war. But South Korean president Park Geun-hye said she remained determined not to succumb to the Norths efforts to escalate tensions to extract concessions from the South. The Norths warning followed a similar advisory last week in which it told foreign embassies in its capital,Pyongyang,to devise evacuation plans. On Tuesday,Park rebutted Norths escalating pressure tactics by vowing to break the pattern of rewarding North Korea for its bad behavior with compromises and economic assistance.

War veteran goes on shooting rampage in Serbian village,kills 13

WARSAW: A 60-year-old man went on a shooting rampage in a village near Belgrade early Tuesday,killing 13 people,including his son,his wife and a 2-year-old child before attempting suicide,police officials and Serbian media reports said. Police and Serbian media said the man,identified as Ljubisa Bogdanovic,used a handgun to kill six men,six women and the child,whose parents were among the dead. Serbian Police director,Milorad Veljovic,said the gunmans motive was not immediately known. Bogdanovic had lost his job last year,media reported,and was a veteran of the Balkan wars of the 1990s,having fought in Croatia in 1992. The killings happened between 5 am and 5:30 am in the sleepy village of Velika Ivanca.

