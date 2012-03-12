NDA to raise federalism,NCTC issues

It may not be giving much consideration to the concept of an alternate front,but the BJP is determined to queer the pitch for the government in the budget session beginning on Monday by playing on the fears of regional parties on the issue of federalism and try and herd them together onto a common platform against the UPA.

At the meeting of its parliamentary board and later with NDA allies,the BJP on Sunday decided to specifically take up issues like dilution of federalism,proposal on NCTC,cut in fertiliser subsidy and price rise that would have find concurrence with many non-Congress parties including those in the ruling coalition,like Trinamool Congress headed by Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP strategy sessions at senior leader L K Advanis residence came in the backdrop of speculation of a Third Front in the making,after invitations from Parkash Singh Badal and Akhilesh Yadav to Mamata Banerjee to attend their swearing-in ceremonies.

The West Bengal CM on Sunday denied that she was going,but it did little to douse the speculation. To add to the UPAs discomfort,Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi had called the UPA a lameduck government in an Idea Exchange programme last week and supported the option of a mid-term poll though he later backtracked to say it was his individual view.

Every decision taken by the UPA government is curtailing the powers of the states while increasing the powers of the Centre. We have demanded a discussion from the government, deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha S S Ahluwalia told reporters after the meeting of NDA leaders.

Party spokesperson Prakash Javadekar said the issue of federalism has become a catalyst for a unique alliance among the allies of Congress,supporting parties and the opposition on the floor of the House.

BJP had earlier decided to take up the issue of ban on cotton exports,even threatening to obstruct both houses of Parliament. At the meeting of BJP parliamentary board earlier in the day,sources said,senior leader Venkaiah Naidu even briefed on how NCP leader and Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had been upset as he was not aware of the decision by the commerce ministry to ban cotton exports.

Following a move subsequently by the government this evening to withdraw the ban,it appeared that the Opposition would not pose hurdles in the session on Monday.

The BJP also announced the formal induction of Janta party led by Subramanian Swamy into the NDA fold.

