Naxals detain train in Jharkhand

Ahead of the May 16 bandh called by them,CPI(Maoist) cadres detained the Tata-Bilaspur passenger train in Jharkhand and hung a can bomb from the front of its engine,the police said on Tuesday.

Though there was no casualty,the train with no security personnel reportedly remained in custody of the Maoists for more than half an hour on Monday night. The incident took place in West Singhbhum district at 9:50 pm on Monday when the train full of passengers was about to reach Posaita.

Even before the train stopped at the station,four-five armed Maoists entered the engine and took its driver A K Singh and assistant driver V Topno into custody,said the police. After it stopped at the station,they threatened them with dire consequences if they dared to start the engine, said West Singhbhum SP Arun Kumar Singh.

The group had come with posters that read: Dont support security forces. Make the bandh successful. Withdraw Operation Green Hunt. These were pasted on two bogies. They tied a can bomb in front of the engine and told us not to start the ignition until they give permission, said Topno.

The train ran for another 15 km  with the bomb dangling from the engine  to Manoharpur station where it was removed and defused.

The passengers of the train were disembarked at Manoharpur station and accommodated in Howrah-Kurla Express.

After the Maoists left,the security forces checked all bogies,talked to the two drivers,removed the posters and banners,and seized the can bomb.

