Naveen picks loyalists for RS race

Ending speculation of fielding a tribal for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Orissa falling vacant this month,BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday evening announced the names of two of his loyalists for the seats.

Naveen had earlier renominated sitting MP Pyari Mohan Mohapatra for one of the three seats. The Chief Minister announced the names of party general secretary Baishnab Charan Parida and former MLA Shashi Bhushan Behera as two other candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Parida,a veritable party hopper,who switched from CPI to Congress in the past,joined BJD on the eve of the 2009 Assembly polls. Behera,MLA from Balipatna seat near Bhubaneswar,was denied party ticket last year. Both are known to be staunch loyalists of Naveen.

Of the three seats falling vacant from Orissa,BJD would romp home in two as they have the required first preference votes (37 each) to win those. But it is the third,that Naveen with 103 party MLAs and 2 independents is not sure of as he needs 6 more to see his candidate through. The state unit of NCP with 4 MLAs has decided to support BJD.

Earlier,it was rumoured that Naveen may support tribal activist Tulasi Munda for the third seat in an effort to woo the tribals.

Opposition Congress with 27 MLAs is yet to announce the name of its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

