Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
NALCO offers $30 discount on aluminium products

NALCO has offered a discount of 1,500 rupees ($30.45) per tonne on major categories of aluminium products,a company official said on Thursday.

Written by Agencies | Bhubaneshwar | Published: February 23, 2012 10:31:27 am
The latest move was prompted by changes in London Metal Exchange (LME) rates,said Ansuman Das,commercial director at NALCO.

The company has not revised basic prices but has only offered a discount on ingots,sows,billets and wire rods effective until Feb 29. The discount is not applicable for rolled products,Das said.

The company had raised prices by 2,000 rupees a tonne earlier this month.

($1=49.26 Indian Rupees)

