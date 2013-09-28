My regiment needs me,Lt Col told wife

Lt Col Bikramjeet Singh,who was killed when terrorists attacked an Army camp in Samba Thursday,rushed to defend his regiment the moment his wife told him about the attack.

Recalling the events of the fateful day,his wife Navneet Kaur said,It was just another day. At 7:20 in the morning,me and my daughter were waiting outside our house for the jeep to pick us up. A jeep approached us,stopped at a distance and the driver shouted: Memsaab andar jaiye,bahar goliyaan chal rahi hain. (Madam,go inside. There is firing going on outside). I held my daughter and rushed inside the house.

Inside,Singh,who was posted in the 16 Cavalry unit six months ago,was listening to loud music. As he took a sip of tea,I told him there was firing outside. He left his tea and breakfast and got ready to go out. He wore his shoes and rushed outside, Navneet said.

She shouted from behind and asked him to wait and put on his bulletproof jacket. Singh,who had fought in the Kargil war and several anti-insurgency operations,looked back and said,My regiment needs me,I cannot wait.

Not long afterwards,she got bad news. I kept calling him but he did not answer. It was 9:20 am and I got very worried. I called Major Ajay,Bikrams buddy,and he informed me they were taking Bikram to the hospital.

I wanted to rush to the hospital,but I could not. I was stuck in the house as there was heavy firing outside. I called Murli Bhaiya,a nursing assistant. He said sahab is in the operation theatre and is fine. I could not trust anyone,I wanted to see Bikram.

At around 10 am,Navneet managed to reach the hospital,where Murli merely said: Sorry maam.

My life shattered that very moment, said Navneet.

Doctors said Singh was shot thrice. One of the bullets,which hit him on the chest and ruptured his left ventricle,killed him on the spot. Soldiers said he was about to take position when terrorists shot him.

