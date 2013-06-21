Murder she said

Tirades and conspiracy theories ill behove Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

On the eve of the West Bengal panchayat polls,Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is doing what she does best  spotting another chakranta (conspiracy) hatched by bete noire CPM,branding those who dare question her as Maoists. On Monday,a visit to the family of a rape victim in Kamduni,Barasat,went horribly wrong. An irate Banerjee shouted down villagers who had gathered to demand answers from the chief minister and then fled,followed by some protesters for a short distance. At a pre-poll rally on Wednesday,she alleged that the CPM,in cahoots with the Maoists,and even the BJP and Congress,had plotted to kill her at Kamduni.

The panchayat elections have been scheduled for early July,after a tussle between Banerjees government and the State Election Commission (SEC) over dates and the number of poll phases. Even now,the question of security during the elections remains fraught,with the SEC having filed an application in the Kolkata High Court,seeking adequate arrangements. An increasingly nervous TMC had appeared keen to postpone an electoral contest. Already waning in popularity,the state government was shaken by the recent chit fund scam. Meanwhile,the CPM,thrown into disarray after the debacle of the 2011 assembly polls,has been hard at work,mending the breaches,reorganising itself. Now,the Kamduni rape and murder has triggered a fresh wave of protests in Kolkata,with the Park Street rape victim identifying herself and joining rallies.

Under siege,Banerjee seems to have withdrawn into her old politics of victimisation,a legacy of her days in the opposition. Except,the rhetoric of an opposition leader battling an entrenched regime does not suit a chief minister who came to power with an overwhelming mandate. A new tide of dissent could be rising in the state. It calls for a skilful and sensitive response. Tirades and conspiracy theories would only paint the chief minister as paranoid and inept.

