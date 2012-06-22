Mulayam is BJP agent,says Alvi; Cong raps him

A day after Congress spokesman Rashid Alvi hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav calling him the biggest agent of the BJP,he was forced by the party leadership to retract his comment.

My party has asked me to withdraw the statement given in Moradabad. So I withdraw my statement, Alvi said.

In a damage control exercise earlier,All India Congress Committee general secretary Janardan Dwivedi,while referring to Alvis remarks at a public function on Wednesday evening,said,The party does not approve of this. The Congress has always been in favour of uniting all secular forces.

At a public meeting in Moradabad on Wednesday evening,Alvi had reportedly said,I dont know if you would like it or not but I have been saying this for the last 10 years that if there is anybody who is the biggest agent of the BJP,it is Mulayam Singh Yadav. If anybody dances to the tune of the BJP,it is Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While Alvi was said to have explained to the party leadership that he had made the comment at a public meeting at a time when municipal elections are on in Uttar Pradesh and all parties are attacking each other,the Congress swung into damage control mode after strong reactions from the SP,which wanted Alvi to apologise.

If someone goes mad,I cannot comment on it. You should ask the Congress about this. I dont want to give this much importance,nor do I think this is that important, said senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App