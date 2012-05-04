Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Mukhtar Ansari charged under MCOCA

A Delhi court framed charges against sitting UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his three associates for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate

Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2012 3:24:30 am
A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against sitting UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his three associates for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate.

Ansari,an accused in the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai,has been charged under Section 3(4) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA),which carries a minimum punishment of five years’ imprisonment that may be extended to life.

Additional Sessions Judge Savita Rao also framed charges against Ansaris alleged accomplices Prem Prakash alias Munna Bajrangi,Iftekhar Ahmed and Meraz Ahmed,who had been acquitted in an extortion case earlier this year.

