MP Speaker has links with anti-nationals

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday accused Assembly Speaker Ishwardas Rohani of protecting Abdul Razzak,a Jabalpur-based chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadith,who is allegedly involved in illegal mining and anti-national activities.

Singh has written a letter to Union Home Minister P Chidambaram,seeking a probe by NIA into Razzaks activities and his alleged links with terror networks.

He alleged that Razzak,who was recently booked under the NSA,was in touch with Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon and was in possession of large cache of illegal arms. The police were not able to carry out a probe into Razzaks activities because of his proximity to Rohani, Singh told reporters.

I will retire from politics if the charges are proved, Rohani said in his defence. He said an old photograph was being offered as a proof of his links with Razzak.

