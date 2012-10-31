MP inks Rs 3.56 lakh cr MoUs

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed to have received expressions of interest to the tune of Rs 4.31 lakh crore,out of which MOUs worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore.

The state hosted a three-day global investors summit that concluded on Tuesday.

The biggest proposals have come from Subhash Chandra-led Essel group (Rs 35,000 crore for setting up a town in the Chambal ravines),Reliance-ADAG (cement and power),and Aditya Birla Group (tourism and education).

The state government also announced an investor services guarantee scheme aiming at giving time-bound clearances to investment projects on the lines of its public services delivery guarantee scheme,whose details will be known in a month.

