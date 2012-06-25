MP draws flak for demanding ban on Vaishnavite scripture

Assam MP Sansuma Khungur Bwswmuthiary,a senior leader of the Bodo Peoples Front (BPF),has landed in a soup after demanding a ban on two Vaishnavite books  Kirtan-ghosha and Naam-ghosha  composed by saint reformers Sankaradeva and Madhavadeva,respectively,in the 16th century.

While Bwswmuthiary called for the ban last week complaining that several verses in the two books had derogatory references about the Bodo community,scholars from both Bodo and Assamese communities have hit back saying the MP had grossly misinterpreted the stanzas.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha on its part said whatever the MP said was his personal view and did not represent the Bodo community as a whole.

This is not what the Bodo community as a whole thinks or subscribes to. It is his (Bwswmuthiarys) personal viewpoint which he should immediately withdraw, said Sabha president Kameswar Brahma.

The issue raked up by Bwswmuthiary has so embarrassed BPF president Hagrama Mohilary,who also heads the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Council (BTAC),that he has directed the MP to withdraw his demand and tender an unconditional apology. The BPF incidentally is an ally of the Congress party and has a minister in the Tarun Gogoi government.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App