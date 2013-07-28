Morsi supporters killed in deadliest Egypt protests

Clashes erupted early Saturday in Cairo between security forces and supporters of Egypts ousted president Mohammed Morsi,killing at least 65 protesters,in an outburst of violence that deepens the battlelines in the countrys political crisis.

The bloodshed was one of the deadliest bouts of violence in Egypt since the military deposed Morsi on July 3.

The carnage overnight near the month-old sit-in held by Morsis supporters is likely to harden the resolve of the deposed leaders camp. On the other side,the military-backed interim leadership appears to feel emboldened to move against Morsis Muslim Brotherhood following mass rallies on Friday in support of a crackdown against the ousted president.

The clashes began after hundreds of Morsi supporters moved out of their sit-in outside the Rabaah al-Adawiyah mosque in Cairo late Friday. One group began to set up tents,where they planned to stay for at least three days. Another group marched toward an overpass,where they were met by volleys of tear gas from the police. The demonstrators responded by hurling rocks and stones. The confrontation quickly turned bloody.

