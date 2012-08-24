Money laundering as terror: Cabinet strengthens UAPA

In a bid to give more teeth to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,the Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to expand the definition of the terrorist act to include offences which threaten the countrys economic security. The proposal to amend the Act has been hanging fire for some time due to opposition from ally Trinamool Congress.

The Home Ministry had been pushing for changes in the UA(P)A Amendment Bill,which was introduced in Lok Sabha in 2011,to include the offence of money-laundering and counterfeiting of currency and its circulation on the grounds that such kinds of funds are often used to finance acts of terrorism. It had also asked for the opinion of the states to make the Act more effective in preventing such unlawful financial activities.

The argument has been that production,smuggling or circulation of high quality counterfeit currency threaten the economic security of India and damage its monetary stability. Sources said the amended Bill,which will now be re-introduced in Parliament,also enhances from two years to five years the period for which an association involved in terrorist acts,including terror financing,will be declared unlawful.

The idea was to confer more powers upon the court to provide for attachment or forfeiture of property equivalent to the counterfeit Indian currency involved in the offense,property equivalent to the value of the proceeds of terrorism involved in the offense besides others,sources said. Though the Home Ministry brought the amendments before the Cabinet in May,a decision was deferred after the Trinamool Congress nominee sought wider consultations with the states,citing federal concerns. Sources said the differences were ironed out earlier this month.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal of the Ministry Railway to hand over the control of the upcoming East-West Metro Rail project in Kolkata to the Indian Railways,wresting the stake from the West Bengal government.

Railways will oversee the maintenance and operation of the project and will also pay the state a one-time amount as a compensation for the stake it holds,sources said. The take over of the project by Railways was the brainchild of former Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Land Bill discussion deferred

The Cabinet deferred a discussion on the controversial Land Acquisition Bill as some ministers wanted more time to study the proposed legislation. The amended Bill,which has been rechristened the Right to Fair Compensation,Resettlement,Rehabilitation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Bill was listed in its agenda at the last minute.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App