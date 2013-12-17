Modi on Lokayukta like Asaram talking of virginity: Jairam

Taking a dig at BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi for questioning Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhis commitment to the Lokpal Bill,Union Rural Development minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said Modi speaking about the Lokayukta was akin to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu talking about virginity.

The Gujarat Chief Minister had said during a rally in Dehradun on Sunday that if the Congress was so concerned about corruption,it should implement the Lokayukta Act brought in by the previous BJP government in Uttarakhand.

Ramesh said Modi has no right to speak on the issue as he had not appointed a Lokayukta in Gujarat,before drawing the analogy with the disgraced self-styled godman,who is facing charges of sexual assault.

A person who didnt appoint a Lokayukta for ten years should hardly be the person to talk about it. This is like Asaram talking about virginity, Ramesh said,responding to questions about Modis comments while addressing a press conference on MGNREGA. He also termed Uttarakhands Lokayukta Act a joke and said that there was some problem with the legislation but did not elaborate.

The Bill got presidential assent in September this year but the is yet to be implemented by the new Congress government under Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna.

Meanwhile,following Rahul Gandhis press conference on Saturday requesting parties to support the Lokpal bill,Congress spokesperson Bhakta Charan Das on Monday appealed to all political parties to unanimously support it. It would fulfil the aspiration of the people of the nation. I hope this would definitely be passed on Tuesday, Das said,also taking potshots at Modis comments. He also said the government had seven other proposed legislation to tackle corruption,including the Grievance Redressal and Whistleblower Protection bills.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App