MHA clears CISF cover to n-plant,13 other sites

The Home Ministry has approved the deployment of CISF at the Teesta Low Dam project in West Bengal. It has also given its clearance for CISFs deployment at the nuclear power plant in Kalpakkam,Tamil Nadu.

CISF personnel will be trained against exposing themselves to any kind radiation at the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited at Kalpakkam.

Twelve other sites,including the sea port at Port Blair,Juhu airport in Mumbai,Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh,Raghunathpur Thermal Power Plant in Damodar valley and Jamnagar airport in Gujarat,will have CISF cover.

There were several issues involved regarding the allocation of space for barracks and security gadgets to be provided to the CISF by the concerned unit where it was to be deployed. Though they had asked for security cover almost three years ago all this process took time and finally,the CISF will be deployed at 14 places, said Jaideep Prasad,DIG (intelligence and operations),CISF.

On an average,CISF receives around 150 requests in a year by several institutions,including schools,to provide them security.

