Metal Detectors

Slayer,the heavy metal bigwigs from America ,are all set for their maiden India gig in October.

For a legendary band thats been around for 30 years  growling away to glory,creating music that is considered the sacred text of metal and winning a host of awards including the coveted Grammies  American thrash metal band Slayers first visit to India is being looked at by the metalheads as a top notch opportunity to get into groove and do some heavy-duty headbanging.

The year 2012,without a doubt,can be called the metal year of India,with Slayer and Megadeth  two bands that form metal’s Big Four along with Metallica and Anthrax  all set to entertain audiences with some rasping vocals and supersonic beats. While Metallica had India going crazy earlier this year,we are yet to be visited by Anthrax.

As for Slayer,in spite of all the touring and making albums for three decades,the band members are not yet feeling the toll. Tom Araya,the bassist and vocalist along with lead guitarist Jeff Hanneman,rhythm guitarist Kerry King and drummer Dave Lombardo,have stuck around creating music that talks about serial killers,Satanism,religion and warfare.

We have stayed together with the passion of creating refreshing music. We love the art of writing and performing together. Even as Jeff is recovering (from a rare skin infection),he is busy creating new material, says Araya,adding that music for them is a gateway to release their suppressed emotions in a constructive way. Notably,the band has generated a host of album bans and lawsuits in the past. Their tenth studio album World Painted Blood that released in 2011,was much appreciated.

Over the years,while Metallica and Megadeth followed the radio route and the music played by Anthrax soon became all about hard rock,Slayer did not change its sound and stuck to what they started out with  shouted vocals and their trademark double bass drumming. We stayed true to what the band stood for and is about. Its what we as a band do naturally. Why do something unnatural? says Araya.

As for their India gig,part of the DNA Networks’ Vladivar Rock N India,which is slated for Bengaluru on October 20,Araya says they are bringing a whole mix of old and new from the Slayer catalog. He exclaims,Our music will drive the fans crazy.

The band has not had the best experience with India in the past after Mumbai-based Christian group,Catholic Secular Forum,took strong offence to Jihad  a song that portrayed the imagined opinion of a terrorist participating in 9/11,so much so that EMI had to withdraw the stock of their album Christ Illusion. Will Jihad be a part of the India playlist?  Maybe,we shall see, says Araya.

