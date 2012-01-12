Menthol up on high industrial demand

In restricted activity,menthol prices rose by Rs 5 per kg on the local chemical market today on increased industrial demand against restricted arrivals.

However,other chemical prices moved in a tight range in the absence of buying support and settled around previous levels.

Traders said increased industrial demand against restricted arrivals from producing region,mainly led to the rise in menthol prices.

In the national capital,menthol bold crystal,flake and oil prices were traded higher by Rs 5 each to Rs 1,635,Rs 1,580 and Rs 1,495 per kg,respectively.

The following are today’s quotations:

Ammonium chloride (50 kg) Rs 850-2,200,acetic acid (1 kg) Rs 42-54,ammonia bicarb (25 kg) Rs 400-450,boric acid technical (50 kg) Rs 3,200-3,800,borex granular (50 kg) Rs 1,800-1,900.

Caustic soda flake (50 kg) Rs 1,650-1,750,citric acid (50 kg) (China) Rs 2,900-3,500,citric acid deshi (50 kg) Rs 3,000-3,700,camphor slab (1 kg) Rs 290,camphor powder (1kg) Rs 270,glycerine (1 kg) Rs 90-115,hexamine (1kg) Rs 85,hydrogen peroxide (1 kg) Rs 40-45,menthol bold crystal (per kg) Rs 1,635,menthol flake (1 kg) Rs 1,580 and mentha oil (1 kg) Rs 1,495. Paraffin wax (1 kg) Iran Rs 86 Paraffin wax (1 kg) China Rs 105 Paraffin wax (1 kg) Indian Rs 102 Soda ash (50 kg) (Tata) Rs 1,060 Soda ash (50 kg) (Gujarat) Rs 1,000 Soda ash (50 kg) (DCW) Rs 1,000 Soda ash (50 kg) (Birla) Rs 1,000 Soda Hydro Sulphate (1 kg) Rs 110-150 Sodium hydro sulphite (1 kg) damosha Rs 105 Sodium hydro sulphite (1 kg) china Rs 100 Sodium hydro sulphite safolite (1 kg) Rs 120-145 Sodium silicate (Qtl) Rs 1,050-1,200 Sodium nitrate (50 kg) Rs 1,650-1,800 Sodium nitrite (50 kg) Rs 1,850-1,900 Sodium bio-carbonate (50 kg) Rs 1,050 Stable bleaching powder (25 kg) Rs 350-420 Tartaric acid france (1 kg) Rs 440 Thymol (1 kg) Rs 740 Titanium dioxide (1 kg) Rs 180-245 Oxalic acid (pcpl) 50 kg Rs 2,650-2,700 Zinc oxide (Kg) 110-120.

