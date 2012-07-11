MCX gets Sebi nod to start equity trading

The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange have got a new rival. After a long and tortuous legal battle,MCX Stock Exchange (MCX-SX) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for commencing equity trading business.

The market regulator has granted MCX-SX permission to deal in equity and equity futures & options,interest rate futures and wholesale debt segments with several conditions. In view of MCX-SX submissions and the undertakings of its promoters,the shareholding of MCX and Financial Technologies (FTIL) (promoters) in the equity capital of Jignesh Shah-promoted MCX-SX will be brought within the 5 per cent limit within 18 months. MCX and FTIL will reduce their entitlement to equity or rights over equity arising from such instruments (warrants) in excess of the shareholding as specified in the revised SECC regulations within a period of 3 years from the date of notification of the SECC regulations.

The Sebi has stipulated that the combined voting rights of FTIL and MCX in MCX-SX should not exceed 5 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of MCX-SX at any point of time.

Ashok Jha,chairman,MCX-SX said,This will create a conducive environment for growth of all asset classes.

MCX-SX first filed a petition,demanding Sebi to decide on its application and,then,when the regulator  when CB Bhave was its chairman  denied permission to the exchange,it filed another suit to challenge the regulators decision. On April 12,the Supreme Court gave three months time to Sebi to decide on the application. MCX-SX wanted to launch operations in equity and equity derivatives,interest rate futures along with a separate platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Currently,MCX-SX offers trading in currency derivatives.

Jignesh Shah,vice-chairman,MCX-SX,said,We are thankful to the regulator and policymakers for effecting calibrated reforms that will foster a pro-competitive environment in Indias exchange industry. The regulations have provided the much-needed level playing field. Allowing listing for stock exchanges will spur a transparent policy regime and encourage investments for market development and investor education.

Incidentally,the Sebi green signal will lead to the entry of a new stock exchange in the highly competitive segment at a time when globally volumes and investor interest in the market are on the decline. It is believed that post the approval,MCX-SX will at least take a couple of months to start operations. The exchange will first have to start a membership drive to get brokers on board and,then,invite companies to list on its platform. Market players say that it would be interesting to see the companies that MCX-SX decides to list on its platform.

BATTLE FOR A BOURSE

Oct 31,2009: MCX-SX Board approves capital reduction scheme to reduce promoter holding

Apr 7,2010: MCX-SX informs Sebi of compliance with MIMPs through the scheme

Jul 16,2010: MCX-SX moves Bombay High Court after it gets no response from SEBI on its application

AUG 10,2010: Bombay HC directs Sebi to consider the MCX-SX application by Sep 30,2010

Aug 30,2010: Sebi issues a showcause notice to MCX-SX. Also,renews licence for a year

Sep 23,2010: Sebi passes order,rejecting MCX-SX application for equities and other segments

Oct 29,2010: Challenging Sebi order MCX-SX files writ petition in HC

MAR 14,2012: Bombay HC set asides the order passed by whole-time member of SEBI and directs SEBI to consider MCX-SX application

Apr 9,2012: Sebi moves Supreme Court,seeking a stay on the HC order

Apr 11,2012: SC disposes Sebi appeal on the undertaking that Sebi will amend MIMPS within 3 months

Jun 20,2012: Sebi repeals MIMPS and notifies new regulations

