Maruti sales jump 39%; gets record

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported its highest ever monthly sales at 1,18,908 units in October,registering a robust 39.21 per cent jump over the year-ago period.

Sales for the same month last year were at 85,415 units,Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The previous highest sales figure stood at 1,08,006 units in September 2010.

It was also for the fifth time in this fiscal that the company’s monthly sales crossed the one lakh mark.

The National Capital-based company also posted its best figure so far for the domestic market at 1,07,555 units in October,a 50.32 per cent increase from 71,551 units in October 2009,the statement said.

“For the first time,the company crossed one lakh units mark in the domestic market in October 2010,” it added.

MSI’s exports in last month,however,fell by 18.11 per cent to 11,353 units from 13,864 units in the year-ago period,the company added.

The sales of the company’s once bread-and-butter model M800 declined by 15.78 per cent to 2,631 units from 3,124 units in October 2009,the statement said.

The A2 segment (comprising Alto,WagonR,Estilo,Swift,A-Star and Ritz) witnessed 50.67 per cent growth at 77,502 units compared to 51,437 units in the same month a year ago.

A3 segment sales (consisting of SX4 and DZiRE) increased by 32 per cent to 11,621 units compared to 8,804 units in the corresponding period a year ago,the company said.

MSI’s total passenger car sales rose to 91,754 in October against 63,365 units in the same month in 2009,it added.

In the first seven months of this fiscal,the company’s total sales stood at 7,15,886 units compared to 5,58,332 units,up 28.22 per cent.

