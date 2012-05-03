Marico Q4 net profit dips 4% to Rs 69 cr

FMCG major Marico Ltd today said its consolidated net profit declined by 4.07 per cent to Rs 69.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31,2012.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.43 crore in the same period of previous fiscal,Marico said in a filing to the BSE.

The net sales of the company rose to Rs 917.71 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 746.76 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31,2012,the company posted a net profit of Rs 322.06 crore compared to Rs 291.44 crore in the previous fiscal.

Net sales of the company rose to Rs 3,996.81 crore for the fiscal ended March 31,2012 against Rs 3,125.95 crore in 2010-11.

The company’s board,which met today,approved a second interim dividend of Re 0.40 per share of Re 1 for the financial year 2011-12.

Shares of Marico were trading at Rs 176.80 on the BSE,down 1.70 per cent from its previous close.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App