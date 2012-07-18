ManpowerGroup acquires 100 % equity stake in WDC

ManpowerGroup today said it has bought out Kolkata-based Web Development Company (WDC) to provide IT services and professional resourcing in India.

ManpowerGroup has acquired the remaining 26 per cent stake in WDC,and accordingly the Kolkata-based company has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ManpowerGroup’s Experis brand,the company said in a statement.

The company,however,did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Experis offers professional resourcing and project-based workforce solutions. It helps in delivering in-demand talent for mission-critical positions,enhancing the competitiveness of organisations and individuals.

In March 2011,ManpowerGroup had acquired 74 per cent stake in WDC.

Employers continue to face frustration in their efforts to source highly-skilled professionals in the IT vertical, ManpowerGroup India Managing Director Sanjay Pandit said adding that “our selective acquisition of WDC has enhanced and strengthened the position of Experis in response to the demands and needs of clients.

ManpowerGroup’s recent 2012 Talent Shortage survey had revealed that IT roles are one of the jobs that Indian employers are finding most difficult to fill.

Experis is adept at attracting the highly-skilled professionals that companies need to grow their business and enhance their competitiveness,and this acquisition further strengthens its unmatched capability to do this throughout the region, ManpowerGroup President Asia Pacific and Middle East Darryl Green said.

