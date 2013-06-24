Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Manager of 5-star Goa hotel held for raping employee

A manager of a five-star hotel at Candolim in North Goa was arrested

Written by Press Trust Of India | Panaji | Published: June 24, 2013 4:01:11 am
Related News

A manager of a five-star hotel at Candolim in North Goa was arrested for allegedly raping an employee,the police said Sunday.

Vikas Sharma (55) was arrested Saturday after an 18-year-old girl working with the hotel complained that Sharma spiked her drink and then raped her,Calangute police said.

The incident occurred Thursday night when two women employees of the hotel were offered lift by the accused. On the way,the accused reportedly offered soft drink to the girls. Sharma promised the second girl that he would drop her home safely,a police official said.

On regaining consciousness,the girl realised that Sharma had raped her.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now