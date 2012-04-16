Mahindra’s Bolero sales cross one-lakh mark

Domestic SUV major Mahindra & Mahindra today said that its flagship SUV Bolero crossed the one-lakh mark in sales in the last fiscal.

With sales of 1,00,686 units in the previous financial year as against 83,112 in FY 2010-11,the vehicle registered its highest ever annual sales since inception,a company press release said here.

Having first launched the vehicle in August 2000,the company upgraded the Bolero further and rolled out its spanking new version with a new engine,interiors and exterior facelift last September.

Besides,Bolero also clocked its highest-ever monthly sales at 10,026 units in March,it said.

All these (achievements) have helped the Bolero notch up the 7th position among the top selling passenger vehicles in India in the last fiscal moving up from 9th in FY11.

“The fact that Bolero has sold more than 1 lakh units in FY 2011-12 signifies the confidence consumers have about the brand. Over the years,Bolero has evolved with the changing lifestyle aspirations of customers resulting in an exceptional compound annual growth rate of 26 percent,” Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division chief Pravin Shah said.

Significantly,Bolero is the only SUV to feature among the top 10 selling passenger vehicles in India,according to the company.

