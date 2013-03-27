A new plan to turn Sevagram Ashram and Gandhian institutions around it into a tourism-cum-heritage circuit will be implemented over the next three-five years to attract young travellers.

The 30-crore Sevagram Development Plan was announced in the state budget with Rs 1.2 crore being released this year.

A few years ago,the then Sevagram Ashram Trust office-bearers had opposed modernisation plan for the premises. This one is a plan to develop a heritage circuit, Wardha Collector N Navin Sona told The Indian Express.

It is a comprehensive plan to develop the area housing many Gandhian institutions. We are developing a Gandhi For Tomorrow Centre,which will have facilities for scholars to study Gandhian works and philosophy. It will be a national centre aiming at attracting the new generation to Gandhian thoughts. There are around 27 Gandhian institutions in Wardha and Sevagram. All these will be part of this circuit. They include,apart from the Ashram,Magan Sangrahalaya,Centre of Science for Villages,Nai Talim,some institutions run by Bajaj Foundation. Among other facilities being developed are roads,lights and international lodging facilities to attract scholars from all over the world, Sona said.

He added,The long-term plan is to involve local institutions into evolving a model to develop industries using Gandhian ways of enterprise.

Asked if the Ashram Trust will be involved in the programme,Sona said,They have agreed to be part of it. A committee will be set up to decide the course of implementation.

