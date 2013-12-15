Mahanta hits out at Cong,BJP

ASOM Gana Parishad (AGP) Saturday formally launched its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with its president and former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta hitting out at both the Congress and the BJP for not bothering about criminal issues. Nagaland CM and Naga Peoples Front (NPF) leader Neiphiu Rio on the other hand appealed to the people of Assam to back the AGP in the elections.

While the Congress had never contributed towards real development of Assam,the BJP too has not bothered to address Assams basic problems. Just look at the land-swap deal with Bangladesh, Mahanta said.

Rio added that regional parties in other Northeast states looked up to the AGP.

