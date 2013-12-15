Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mahanta hits out at Cong,BJP

Rio added that regional parties in other Northeast states looked up to the AGP.

Written by Samudra Gupta Kashyap | Guwahati | Published: December 15, 2013 3:43:25 am
Related News

ASOM Gana Parishad (AGP) Saturday formally launched its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with its president and former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta hitting out at both the Congress and the BJP for not bothering about criminal issues. Nagaland CM and Naga Peoples Front (NPF) leader Neiphiu Rio on the other hand appealed to the people of Assam to back the AGP in the elections.

While the Congress had never contributed towards real development of Assam,the BJP too has not bothered to address Assams basic problems. Just look at the land-swap deal with Bangladesh, Mahanta said.

Rio added that regional parties in other Northeast states looked up to the AGP.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now