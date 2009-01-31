Madhya Pradesh BJP split over LS tickets

The Lok Sabha elections are yet to be announced,but politicking is on at a feverish pitch in Indore,the commercial capital of MP. This time,its an intra-party battle that has embarrassed the ruling BJP that retained the state with an impressive tally of 143 seats in the recent Assembly elections.

A section of the BJP,led by the supporters of Industries Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya,is bitterly opposed to the candidature of senior leader Sumitra Mahajan. The opposition began in Indore,when a few MLAs and leaders met at a hotel in the city,and now the disgruntled voices have reached the state capital and Delhi,where Mahajans fate will be decided.

Mahajans name figured in the list of candidates for 14 seats where only one name each has been recommended. The state unit has sent a list of candidates for 29 seats to Delhi. Vijayvargiyas acolyte Ramesh Mendola,whose candidature was opposed by Mahajan during the Assembly elections,is now taking his revenge by mobilising those who are not in favour of retaining Mahajan. Mahajan had wanted a ticket for her son,but failed in the venture.

In the process,Vijayvargiya shifted to Mhow constituency and let Mendola contest from his traditional seat of Indore-2. Both of them won convincingly and renewed their opposition to Mahajan even before the state committee met to finalise the list of candidates to be sent to Delhi. In fact,close to 200 people from Indore had planned to fly to Delhi to oppose Mahajans candidature. Twenty-four of them were stranded at Bhopal airport on Thursday as the flight that was to take them to Delhi could not take off due to fog.

