LoC: Pak continues ceasefire violation

Targeting forward Indian position with small arms fire and mortars in Mendhar sector,the Pakistani troops continued the ceasefire violation along the LoC in J&K on Wednesday.

Pointing out that Wednesdays incident was the third ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu region,defence ministry spokesperson S N Acharya said small arms fire from across the border started in Mendhar sector at 1230 hrs,which soon converted to mortars,while the Indian troops retaliated.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 1340 hrs and no casualty or damage on the Indian side was reported. On Tuesday,Pakistani troops had resorted to ceasefire violation in Pallanwala and Mendhar areas.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App