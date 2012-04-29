LICHF to double lending to developers

After keeping away from lending to realty developers for over a year following the bribes-for- loans scam,LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) plans to push up on the segment and is targeting to double disbursals in the high- margin area in the current fiscal,a top official has said.

“We are targeting a 100 per cent growth under loans to developers this year,” LICHF Chief Executive V K Sharma told PTI after the announcement of its annual results here.

During FY12,LICHF’s disbursals to developers fell to Rs 910 crore as against Rs 2,400 crore in the previous year.

Even though loans to individual borrowers grew 18 per cent during the fiscal,the slowdown in project loans was cited as one of the reasons for a drop in net interest margin to 2.44 per cent versus the year-ago period’s 3.08 per cent.

Sharma said at its peak,loans to projects constituted for 12 per cent of the company’s books which has now come down to above 5 per cent.

“We plan to take it to over 8 per cent through the jump in disbursals to project loans,” said Sharma.

According to Sharma,loans to individuals earn the company an interest of around 11 to 12 per cent,while the same to corporates can get it over 15 per cent.

Courtesy a jump in lending to corporates,and softening of interest rates,Sharma said LICHF is hopeful that its NIM will regain lost ground and climb up to over 3 per cent during the quarters ahead.

On the individual loan side,Sharma said he expects a 20 per cent increase in spite of fears of a slowdown in activity,and piling up of inventories as a consequence,by focusing on Tier-II and III cities.

Speaking about other forward looking plans,Sharma said the company plans to undertake a institutional share sale by June and will decide the exact timing depending on market conditions.

LICHF has got shareholder approval to sell 4.6 crore shares through the QIP issue,he said. Shares of LICHF closed at Rs 254.20 a piece at the end of trading on April 27 at the BSE.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App