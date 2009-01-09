Lebanon fires rockets into Israel

Israel’s conflict with Hamas and Gaza threatened to broaden on Thursday as a small number of rockets were fired into the north of Israel from Lebanon.

The rockets,presumably fired by the Hezbollah militia in support of Hamas in Gaza,could presage the opening of a second front. However,a Hezbollah minister in Lebanons Cabinet denied any involvement by the militant group in the firing of rockets from south Lebanon into Israel. Labour Minister Mohammed Fneish said that Hezbollah was not aware of the rockets targeting Israel. A senior Hamas official,however,said that the militant group will never surrender in Gaza and will fight house to house against Israels forces.

The rockets from Lebanon fell in residential areas. Shimon Koren,head of the northern district police,instructed residents of Nahariya and Kabri to enter bomb shelters.

Lebanons Government said it was trying to determine who had fired the rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel and stressed that it remains committed to peace. Israel responded to the rocket attacks by firing mortars into southern Lebanon.

Israel said it welcomed the efforts of France and Egypt to work out a durable ceasefire. It said it would end its assault if Hamas stopped firing rockets from Gaza into Israel and ended the smuggling of weapons from Egypt. It said that if a durable ceasefire took hold,it would reopen border crossings into Gaza for goods and people. But Israeli and Hamas leaders sent conflicting signals over whether the group will still recognise political rival Mahmoud Abbas as President of the Palestinian Authority when his term ends on Thursday night.

The mixed messages came as the group was considering a truce deal that is expected to involve Abbas Palestinian Authority. The group had said it had reservations about the Egyptian peace proposals.

In Washington,White House spokeswoman Dana Perino said of talks about a ceasefire: As I understand,the Israelis are open to the concept but they want to learn more about the details; so do we.

Irans top leader banned hardline Iranian volunteers on Thursday from leaving the country to carry out suicide bombings against Israel and warned that Iran would not spare any effort to assist Hamas in other way.

Ayatollah Ali Khameneis ban sought to tone down calls by allies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to toughen Irans stand against Israel. But they also exposed hidden rifts between the supreme leader and the President five months before elections in which Ahmadinejad,whose popularity has been waning,is seeking a second term.

Meanwhile,the main UN aid agency suspended its humanitarian activities in Gaza,accusing Israel of having shot dead the driver of a truck carrying relief supplies to the coastal territory during three hours of declared ceasefire.

The announcement came shortly after the driver of a UN truck was shot and killed by tank fire as he was proceeding to an Israeli border crossing to pick up an aid shipment.

The UN said the delivery had been coordinated with Israel,which opened a humanitarian corridor to the Gaza strip for the second consecutive day on Thursday to let in food and other necessary supplies in the Hamas-ruled territory.

