Lastnight World: Indian-American appointed to key administration post

Indian-American appointed to key administration post

Washington: US President Barack Obama has appointed Indian-American Romesh Wadhwani to a keyadministration post,making him a member of the board of trustees of the prestigious John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. Founder,chairman and CEO of Symphony Technology Group,Wadhwani previously was the founder,chairman,and CEO of several software and IT companies.

Author Richard Bach injured in plane crash

SEATTLE: Richard Bach,the author of the 1970s bestselling novella Jonathan Livingston Seagull,among other spiritually-oriented writings,was seriously injured on Saturday after his small plane crashed in Washington state.

Egypt TV anchor: Did not say kill Morsi

CAIRO: Egypts state news agency said a TV anchor accused of inciting the killing of the countrys new president on air has denied the charges in the opening of his trial. MENA said the prosecutor accused Tawkiq Okasha of using his TV programme in July and August to incite the killing of President Mohammed Morsi,and insulting him by calling him an illegitimate leader and a liar. The judges postponed the trial to October 3.

Police: US woman held 4 times in 26 hours

EPPING: Authorities said a New Hampshire woman had been arrested four times in 26 hours for blasting the AC/DC song Highway to Hell and other loud music from her home and throwing a frying pan. Police first issued a warning to Joyce Coffey on Tuesday afternoon at her home in Epping. They said they were called back an hour later and arrested her for the loud music. Coffey was jailed on Friday and couldnt be reached for comment.

British entertainer Max Bygraves dies

LONDON: British entertainer Max Bygraves,a veteran singer and comedian,died on Saturday. He was 89. Bygraves,who suffered from Alzheimers,died in his sleep on Friday at his daughters home in Queensland,Australia. Bygraves won fame in Britains music halls and theatres after World War II,releasing dozens of popular records.

