Lastnight World: In Pak,Karzai meets Taliban-linked cleric

In Pak,Karzai meets Taliban-linked cleric

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Hamid Karzai Saturday met Pakistan cleric Maulana Samiul Haq who has ties with the Taliban,officials said. Haq said Karzai sought his help “in bringing the Taliban leadership into peace negotiations. Hamed Elmi,a spokesman for Karzai,confirmed the meet took place.

Despite worries,flu work to be released

New York: The full details of recent experiments that made a deadly flu virus more contagious will be published,probably within a few months,despite recommendations by the US that some information be kept secret for fear that terrorists could use it to start epidemics. The WHO announcement follows two months of debate about the flu research.

Son by side,Murdoch visits troubled Sun

LONDON: In a gesture aimed at restoring morale in his battered newspaper empire,Rupert Murdoch walked the floor of his flagship UK tabloid,The Sun,on Friday with his son Lachlan,ordered an end to suspensions of reporters and editors arrested in the phone hacking scandal and announced a new Sunday edition.

Saeed,Qureshi share dais

Lahore: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared the dais with Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed at an event in Lahore on Friday. In his speech at the event,Saeed lashed out at India and the US.

US drones watching Syria

Washington: The US has deployed drones to monitor Syrian military attack on opposition forces,NBC News reported Saturday,quoting Pentagon officials. The drones will be used to gather evidence that can be used to make a case for a widespread international response, the channel said.

