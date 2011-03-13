Lastnight Home

Karnataka bypolls on April 9

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Saturday announced that bypolls to three Assembly seats Channapatna,Jagalur and Bangarpet  in Karnataka will be held on April 9. The seats fell vacant after M C Ashwath of JD (S),S Y Ramachandra and M Narayanaswamy of the Congress resigned. The votes will be counted on May 13 along with the votes of five states going to polls in the next two months.

Man held at IGI with memory cards

NEW DELHI: Customs officials Saturday arrested one Talvinder Singh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle in memory cards worth Rs 7 lakh. Singh,40,from Amritsar,had reportedly gone to China to recover his dues from his brother-in-law,who he says gave him a bag. Officials said Singh will be questioned about his brother-in-law,who may be part of a smuggling racket.

Three militants killed in Valley

SOPORE: Security forces Saturday claimed to have killed a commander of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen,Kaleemullah,in a gunbattle in Sopore town. Police said they were searching for a local LeT militant,Waseem Ganai,who escaped the encounter. In a separate encounter,two militants were killed in an overnight encounter in Shopian.

Bodies found,could be of IB man,friend

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police Saturday said they have recovered two decomposed bodies,which they believe could be of IB officer Partha Biswas and his friend Soumajeet Basu who went missing on October 21 last year from a village in Maoist-hit Ayodhyay Hills. The bodies were recovered from Palashboni forest near Dhanchatuni village in Purulia,the police said.

