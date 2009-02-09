Lalu in poll mode

Apparently anxious about the model code of conduct that is set to come into force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has instructed officials to expedite awarding of tenders for major projects. He also seems to be going all out to please UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Recently,he took Sonia to Rae Bareli to inaugurate the construction works at the Rail Coach Factory,notwithstanding the fact that she had already laid the foundation stone for the same project earlier. Sonia is now set to inaugurate the construction work of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor from Bihar. Incidentally,Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stones for both the Eastern and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridors earlier.

