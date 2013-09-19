The Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) of B S Yeddyurappa decided at an executive committee meeting Wednesday to support the PM candidature of Narendra Modi,even as a confidant of the former CM networked with BJP leaders in New Delhi to work out a path for a reunion.

Following meetings with several BJP leaders,former MLC and suspended BJP member Lahar Singh expressed confidence that a BJP-KJP merger will happen. Singh,considered to have the ear of Modi,is scheduled to meet L K Advani Thursday.

I am not in Delhi as an emissary of anybody. I am apprising the BJP leadership of the political situation in Karnataka, he said. The BJP-KJP relationship is part of the talks and there are signs of a merger.

