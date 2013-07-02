Jung for Delhi,Paul for Shillong Raj Niwas

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Najeeb Jung was on Monday appointed as the new Lt Governor of Delhi while former Delhi Police commissioner K K Paul was made Governor of Meghalaya.

The Centre also appointed Lt Gen (retd) A K Singh as the Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar besides appointing former Rajya Sabha member Virendra Kataria as the new Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Paul takes over as Meghyalaya Governor from R S Moosahary. A 1970 batch IPS officer,Paul was also member of the Union Public Service Commission from July 2007. His wife,Amita Paul,is secretary to President Pranab Mukherjee.

Virendra Kataria,the lone politician among the four gubernatorial appointments made on Monday,is a former PCC chief of Punjab and succeeds Iqbal Singh. The fourth appointment was of former southern army commander Lt Gen (retd) A K Singh,who takes over from Lt General Bhopinder Singh (retd) as the Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar.

