J-K to quantify losses due to Indus treaty

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated steps to assess and quantify the losses to the state on account of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Request for Qualification (RfQ) for engaging consultants and consulting firms have been invited for deciding and quantifying the loss on account of IWT in J-K, officials of the state Power Ministry said here.

A single bid from Halcrow Consulting India was received in the bidding process which was opened last year,they said,adding that the bid is being evaluated. A state government-appointed commission has recommended that Jammu and Kashmir should seek compensation for the losses incurred by it on account of Indus Water Treaty from not only India but Pakistan as well.

It is for the first time that a recommendation for seeking compensation from Pakistan is being made by any quasi-official panel.

