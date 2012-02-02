Jharkhand: 3 cops killed in Maoist attack,2 hurt

Three policemen,including an assistant sub-inspector,were killed on Wednesday and two injured when Maoists attacked their jeep near Chetag village in Latehar district of Jharkhand.

Maoists first triggered a landmine blast and opened fire on the police jeep,killing three policemen and wounding two others, Director General of Police G S Rath said. One of them was an ASI of the district police,he said.

The injured were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi where the condition of one of them was serious,he said.

The encounter broke out at Chetag,about 2.5 km from Balumath police station,when Maoists challenged the police who were on their way to Dhadu village near the National Highway to investigate a case,he added.

