Jethwa murder: SC refuses bail to Solanki

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant bail to BJP MP from Gujarat Dinu Bogha Solanki in connection with the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa.

A Bench of Justices S S Nijjar and F M I Kalifulla took note of the CBIs submission that they needed at least six more weeks to investigate the murder case and Solanki was required to be confronted with other accused in the matter.

The court said it was not inclined to release Solanki on bail or declare his arrest illegal at this stage and fixed the matter for hearing on January 3 to enable the probe agency conclude its investigation.

Jethwa had waged a crusade against illegal mining in Gir Forest.

