JD-U potshots at PM advice to bureaucrats

The JD(U) on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for asking bureaucrats to show boldness in decision making,wondering how civil servants can be active under a captain who has maintained silence on various cases of corruption.

The partys spokesperson Shivanand Tiwari claimed that the PM remained a mute spectator when a volley of corruption allegations were being levelled against the UPA government.

He referred to the 2G scam and irregularities in the run up to the Commonwealth Games to claim that Singh took no action to check corruption. Referring to the controversy over coal block allocation,Tiwari alleged that while on the one hand,people in Bihar lacked proper power supply,entities were given tonnes of free coal on the other.

Under the captaincy of such a Prime Minister,how can the bureaucrats play an active role (in decision making), he said in a statement.

