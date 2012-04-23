Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

JD-U potshots at PM advice to bureaucrats

The JD(U) took a dig at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for asking bureaucrats to show boldness in decision making,wondering how civil servants can be active under a captain who has maintained silence on various cases of corruption

Written by Press Trust Of India | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2012 12:56:13 am
Related News

The JD(U) on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for asking bureaucrats to show boldness in decision making,wondering how civil servants can be active under a captain who has maintained silence on various cases of corruption.

The partys spokesperson Shivanand Tiwari claimed that the PM remained a mute spectator when a volley of corruption allegations were being levelled against the UPA government.

He referred to the 2G scam and irregularities in the run up to the Commonwealth Games to claim that Singh took no action to check corruption. Referring to the controversy over coal block allocation,Tiwari alleged that while on the one hand,people in Bihar lacked proper power supply,entities were given tonnes of free coal on the other.

Under the captaincy of such a Prime Minister,how can the bureaucrats play an active role (in decision making), he said in a statement.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now